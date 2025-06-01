Ola Electric is reportedly delaying the delivery of its new S1 Z and Gig models. The reason for the delay is the company's current focus on its Roadster electric bike platform. Alongside the shift, Ola is also working to improve cost structure and sales across its network. As per a report of Autocar, Ola Electric’s founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Bhavish Aggarwal, informed investors about this decision. “We are delaying the S1 Z, Gig/Gig+ and some other future products and will sequentially launch these products such that each product receives the right customer mindshare,” he said. Aggarwal reportedly stated that the current priority is the Roadster platform, which includes Roadster X, Roadster X Plus, and the standard Roadster along with Arrowhead. He added that models like the "Gig, Gig Plus, Z, as well as the three-wheeler platforms will be a little later." Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in June 2025: From Tata Harrier EV to MG Cyberster and 2025 Yezdi Adventure, Here’s List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch.

Ola S1 Z and Ola Gig Model Deliveries Delayed

Ola S1 Z and Gig Deliveries Delayed. — Tarun Pal (@ev_gyan) May 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)