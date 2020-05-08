Amidst The COVID-19 Crisis, ‘My Digital Buddy’ Has Some Useful Tips For Influencers And Brands To Grow On Social Media

The coronavirus pandemic has scared the entire globe and the number of confirmed cases have crossed the 3.5 million mark globally. Many industries like food, beauty, travel, manufacturing among others have been severely affected due to COVID-19.

One thing common among every industry is they rely heavily on social media. So, how has the deadly virus impacted the social media industry? One of the best social media marketing companies ‘My Digital Buddy’ perfectly depicts the impact of coronavirus on social media marketing.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently declared that the world is in recession and it might be worse than 2009. The pandemic has harmed social media marketing as well in terms of brands, media agencies, photographers, designers and everyone associated with the digital medium.

In such a crisis, the digital company made a valid point on how people and brands can uplift their game on social media. Being at home, influencers can study Instagram analytics and understand the preferences of their followers by doing Q&A sessions. The analytics of the profile or a page will not only structure the posting patterns but also help the page to grow.

Furthermore, My Digital Buddy also gave a tip for influencers suggesting that they should do a SWOT analysis of their social media strategies and to keep a tab on what their competitors are doing in order to stay relevant over the web. As far as brands are concerned, they can work to set up and improve their website thus making the best use of the quarantine time.

Well, the above tips shared by ‘My Digital Buddy’ makes complete sense, and brands must think to make a comeback with a bang once the pandemic gets over.

In a further statement, My Digital Buddy even said, "A blogger who is active on Instagram and had plans of starting a blog or a YouTube channel can make the best use of quarantine time now. In recent times, TikTok has seen massive growth. Influencers can associate themselves by creating content on TikTok to stay relevant among the audiences. At this moment, spend time with your loved ones but also make sure to boost your career on social media as the audience is consuming a lot of content being at home."