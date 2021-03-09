Having spent years learning about how to achieve financial freedom, Andrew now wants to share his knowledge with you.

Having financial freedom is the most important requisite to live a happy and contented life. Andrew knows how important it is to get hold of one's finances in the right way as he has gone through all the struggles related to money management and has succeeded to come up the hard way and come out with simple methods to manage your money efficiently. Today he wants to ingest the power and knowledge of financial freedom not only to his family but also to people who he feels are still struggling to keep up with the adversities of financial woes.

As Andrew was attempting to sort out the correct way to success with money, he encountered occasions that caused him to understand that the financial advisors were snickering their way to the bank while their customers were left helpless, with no significant change in their financial status despite having guidance from the so called experts. He was bewildered to know that he was not the only person who had experienced this, there were many more who were in the same boat. Throughout studying more about how to achieve financial freedom without the help of any expensive advisory experts he came across a female friend during a mastermind meeting who needed help, and he instantly agreed to share his years of knowledge in mastering the right strategies to take control of your money. He had spent 20 long years implementing the methods of highly successful investors and financial guides and had developed vigorous skills which were now being put to good use for himself and others. "I wanted to empower my kids, friends, and many more people with financial literacy which could help them develop the right approach and confidence which is required to manage their financial affairs. I aim to reach more than one million people and help them achieve financial freedom," says Andrew.

Andrew wants to teach people the art of money management without relying on the services of advisory companies. His teachings are put forward in a simple and uncomplicated way that is easy to understand, especially so that even a beginner can grasp it confidently. There have been many who have inspired Andrew during his long journey, however, he would like to mention a few names who have been instrumental in motivating him to a large extent, they are Warren Buffett, Tony Robbins, T. Harv Eker, Jeff Walker, and Regan Hillyer. These Elite sets of geniuses have inspired him to the core and instilled that required confidence in him to go and achieve more, to share his knowledge and serve more people. He sees it as his way of giving back for all that he has and has achieved.

