Jewellery in India has always been associated with tradition and culture. Owning jewels in India represents the rich heritage of the country. While many people purchase jewellery for personal use, some buy it for a long-term investment. What matters the most is the purity and authenticity of jewellery. Sahu Jewellers offer pure gold ornaments and accessories keeping in mind the true value of money to its customers.

The jewellery store was founded on September 29, 2011, by Anjali Sahu and Vandita Sahu Bisht (Mother-Daughter duo Enterpreneur). “Purity and value for money have been of utmost priority for us. Investing in gold is a great option which delivers high returns than other assets”, said the founders. Today’s young generation is hooked to jewellery and it is by far the best gift one can give to their loved ones. Sahu Jewellers takes extra care and has varied designs to offer to its customers giving an elegant look to the ornaments.

Their main USP is they offer unique design products and are also specialized in designing customized jewellery. Besides this, Sahu Jewellers offers high-end hospitality to its customers and treat them with warmth and generosity.

“Purity and surety are two major aspects we believe to give our customers”, said Anjali Sahu. Moreover, Sanjay Sahu who has been the pioneer in building Sahu Jewellers has set a benchmark with the jewellery business.

If you are someone who loves jewellery products and want to flaunt the purest gold ornaments, Sahu Jewellers lives up to the expectations. Either you don a corporate look or a traditional look, this jewellery store offers the best products to its customers. So what are you waiting for? Get the perfect look of your choice and nail the look with the best jewellery of Sahu Jewellers. Vandita Sahu Bisht is coming up with her new venture named as Urban Stay(Student Accommodation). Stay Tuned!