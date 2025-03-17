The United States Postal Service (USPS) is on the way to a layoff as it plans to fire 10,000 workers. As per the reports, the US Postal Service has agreed to Elon Musk-led DOGE to cut 10,000 workers and billions of dollars from the US Postal Service budget. DOGE will assist USPS with addressing “big problems” at the $78 billion-a-year agency, which has sometimes struggled in recent years to stay afloat, news agency AP reported. NASA Layoffs: US Space Agency Laying Off Its Employees, Will Shut Down Multiple Offices To Implement DOGE’s Job Cuts: Report.

BREAKING: USPS (UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE) PLANS TO FIRE 10,000 WORKERS. — Last Minute Leak (@LastMinuteLeak) March 16, 2025

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy plans to cut 10,000 workers and billions of dollars from the U.S. Postal Service budget and he'll do that working with Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency, according to a letter sent to members of Congress on Thursday.… — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 15, 2025

