New Delhi, January 18 : The dazzling Auto Expo 2023 has just concluded, and the two year long wait for its next edition begins. This year’s edition of the Auto Expo witnessed the parade of many fabulous cars and fascinating concepts, as expected from this mega car show.

We wait for the launch of many new cars in India, which were unveiled or showcased at the event, while bidding adieu to the many more display only models. Let's take a look at the nine best SUV models displayed at the glittering event (in no particular order), as the curtains close on the Auto Expo 2023.

Top 9 SUVs From the Auto Expo 2023 :

1. Toyota Land Cruiser 300

The humongous Land Cruiser 300 came back to the Indian shores at the Auto Expo, and obviously was a superb attention grabber. The latest generation of the legendary Land Cruiser comes with cool, contemporary styling while retaining its intimidating DNA.

2. Lexus RX

The new-gen Lexus RX was introduced to India at the Auto Expo 2023. This sleek and bold looking luxury SUV is now available in India with two strong-hybrid powertrain options –350h and 500h F Sport.

3. Tata Curvv

The sharp and flashy looking Curvv EV concept’s ICE version was showcased, that too in its close to production prototype, and it is certainly a delight. It is likely to launch in India in 2024.

4. Tata Sierra

The Sierra EV concept was certainly one of the showstoppers at the Tata Motors pavilion. Despite its minimalistic clean looks, it exudes sophisticated styling brilliance from all angles. It certainly speaks volumes about Tata’s astounding leap in terms of designing cars. The all-new Sierra will be launched in ICE (petrol and diesel) and EV powertrain options.

5. Tata Harrier EV

Again, another crowd major crowd puller from the house of Tata. This midsize SUV in its electric avatar charmed the audience with its suave and sharp and is expected to go on sale later this year.

6. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

The long awaited Jimny has finally arrived in India. With its boxy retro-cool looks, this traditional true-blue SUV has come in its modern all-new avatar. The Jimny will only be available in its long-wheelbase, five-door version in India, and is open for bookings. Official launch will happen soon.

7. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki’s new contender in the super hot sub-compact SUV segment is the all-new Fronx, which was long speculated to be named as the Baleno-Cross, as it’s based on the Baleno’s platform. This cute and snazzy looking new kid on the block will launch soon, and its bookings are also open.

8. Kia EV9

Kia turned heads by unveiling its EV9 electric SUV concept. This massive, traditional yet futuristic looking SUV is going to be the South Korean car maker’s new flagship model and will boast of amazing features like a large 27-inch dual screen panel and massive panoramic glass roof alongside top-notch EV tech.

9. MG Hector

The Hector facelift had its official launch at the Auto Expo 2023. Looking meaner and bolder than ever before, the refreshed SUV also boasts of driver-assistance tech and a host of other added features.

