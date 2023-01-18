New Delhi, January 18 : BMW India has finally launched the highly anticipated updated new X7 flagship luxury SUV. The new refreshed BMW X7 has launched in India with new design and feature updates.

The BMW X7 facelift model has launched with a starting price of Rs 1.22 crore (ex-showroom), while the bookings of the flagship SUV are also open at all BMW dealerships across India and online on the company’s official website. The deliveries of the updated 2023 BMW X7 will begin in March this year. Read on to know all details. Auto Expo 2023: Must Watch Showstoppers From All the Major Auto Makers.

BMW X7 2023 - Design and Feature Updates :

The 2023 BMW X7 facelift comes with a new revamped, bolder front fascia with a new split-style LED headlights, which is in-line with BMW’s new design philosophy that are already featured on the new 7 Series and the i7 models. The sporty SUV looks sportier and bolder with refreshed bumper designed and sharper character lines and new stylized alloy wheels.

When it comes to features, the updated X7 comes with a refreshed cabin with new plush leather upholstery, while the dashboard has been redesigned with a new curved display, which enhances the appearance of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The flagship luxury SUV is already loaded to the hilt with a long list of premium features including the iDrive operating system, a premium 1475-watt Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS package and much more. Tata Altroz Racer Confirmed To Launch in India Soon; Find Styling, Specs and Feature Details Here.

BMW X7 2023: Specifications :

The BMW X7 facelifted gets powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol motor offering 376 bhp of max power along with 520 Nm of peak torque. There’s also an option of a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine which is capable of generating 335 bhp and 700 Nm. Both the petrol and diesel avatars of the X7 come endowed with a 48V mild hybrid system. The luxury SUV comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the brand’s xDrive all-wheel drive system as standard.

BMW X7 2023 – Price and Variants in India :

The BMW X7 facelift is currently available in two variants with petrol and diesel engine choices. While the xDrive40i petrol variant has been priced at Rs 1.22 crore, the xDrive40d diesel variant is priced at Rs 1.25 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). The BMW X7 competes with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Audi Q7 among others.

