Bajaj Auto has announced a price cut on the Dominar 250 motorcycle making it more affordable than before. The quarter-litre motorcycle sees a price cut of Rs 16,800. The bike is now priced at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Bajaj introduced the Dominar 250 in India last year offering an affordable option to customers looking for a tourer. Apart from the price reduction, everything on the bike remains unchanged. 2021 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Launched in India at Rs 53,920.

It continues to get a 248.8cc liquid-cooled engine producing 27 PS power and 23.5 Nm of torque. The unit comes coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. The suspension duties are carried out by up-side-down (USD) forks that are sourced from the elder sibling, the Dominar 400, offering superior handling and comfort.

2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 (Photo Credits: Bajaj Auto)

The bike also features bungee straps that are tucked under the seat to help secure gear during long-distance touring. The bike also gets a redesigned secondary display showing time and trip information. The 250cc bike is available at all Bajaj Auto dealerships across the country. The bike comes in two shades - Canyon Red and Charcoal Black.

2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 (Photo Credits: Bajaj Auto)

Other highlights of the bike are an LED headlight, an LED taillight, split seat, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 13-litre fuel tank, LCD instrument cluster, slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, front disc brakes, and more. The bike competes against the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25, Yamaha FZS 25 and the likes.

