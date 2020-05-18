BS6 Renault Triber AMT Launched in India at Rs 6.18 Lakh; Bookings, Features & Specifications

Renault Triber AMT Launched (Photo Credits: Renault India)

Renault India has officially announced the launch of the much-awaited Triber AMT in India. The automated manual transmission (AMT) variant of the Renault Triber is priced from Rs 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Renault Triber AMT comes in three variants - RXL, RXT and RXZ. Moreover, the company has also announced that it has started taking bookings for the 7-seater MPV. The interested customers can book the car online and the company is expected to start delivering the Triber AMT in coming weeks. 2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 SUV Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 9.5 Lakh.

Under the hood, the Renault Triber AMT gets a BS6-compliant 999cc, 3-cylinder petrol mill. The motor is capable of developing 71 bhp of maximum power @ 6,250 rpm against the peak torque of 96 Nm @ 3,500 rpm. The petrol engine is clubbed with a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Renault Triber AMT Interiors (Photo Credits: Renault India)

Aesthetically, the overall design of the Renault Triber AMT is highlighted by a chrome-finished grille, projector headlamps, dual-tone front bumper, silver skid plate, dual-tone wheels, roof rails and more. The interior of the Triber is loaded with a 3-spoke steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster. It also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Renault Triber AMT Front Quarter (Photo Credits: Renault India)

Additional features offered on the MPV are a push-button start, USB charging, reverse camera, cooled glove box, climate control, separate air-con control for rear passengers and keyless entry and more. For safety, it gets four airbags, three-point seatbelts for all three rows, speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder.

Here are the variant-wise prices for the Renault Triber AMT: