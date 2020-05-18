2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 SUV Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.5 Lakh

Nissan Kicks Launched (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

Nissan, the Japanese car manufacturer has officially launched the highly-anticipated BS6-compliant Kicks Compact SUV in India. It gets a starting price of Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XL variant. Moreover, the new 1.3-litre turbo range is priced from Rs. 11,84,990 (ex-showroom). The 2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 model comes in four trim levels - XL, XV, XV Premium & XV Premium (O). The newly launched BS6 Nissan Kicks is offered in six body colours - Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White, Deep Blue Pearl. The company is also offering the SUV in 3 dual-tone options - Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black & Pearl White with Onyx Black. 2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 Variants Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch.

Mechanically, the 2020 Nissan Kicks comes with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engine options - 1.3-litre turbocharged motor & 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. The former is tuned to make 154 bhp and 254 Nm of power figures whereas the latter churns out a maximum power of 105 bhp against 142Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol mill is also offered with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) option.

The BS6 Nissan Kicks 2020 comes loaded with automatic headlamps, front fog lamps with cornering function, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, Nissan Connect with Smartwatch connectivity, rear AC vents, touchscreen infotainment system, cooled glove box, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. For safety, it is equipped with a host of features such as vehicle stability management system, electronic stability control, traction control system, and hill start assist. Nissan Resumes Vehicle Dispatches to Dealerships in Green, Orange Zones.

As far as the prices are concerned, the BS6 Nissan Kicks is priced from Rs 9.5 lakh for the XL variant. The top-of-the-line variant - Premium CVT costs Rs 14.15 lakh (All Prices Ex-showroom). Here are variant wise prices for the newly launched 2020 Nissan Kicks BS6-