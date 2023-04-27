New Delhi, April 27 : French auto maker Citroen has finally unveiled its new C3 Aircross SUV in India, after a lot of speculations and teasers. The Citroen C3 Aircross is a three-row midsize SUV that marks the expansion of the French company in India, as it is the brand’s third model in the country.

The unveiling event of the C3 Aircross SUV has revealed most of the details of the SUV, while it will be hitting the Indian car market for sale only in the latter half of this year. Let’s take quick look at all the important details of this new SUV in the market. Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV Officially Confirmed; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

Citroen C3 Aircross – Dimensions & Powertrain:

The Citroen C3 Aircross is a midsized SUV model measuring 4.3 meters in length, while its wheelbase is 2,671 mm long. It comes with a good ground clearance of 200 mm and offers a large 511-litre boot without its third row of seats. Mercedes-Benz E-Class New-Generation Model Unveiled Globally; Check Out Powertrains, Design and Feature Details.

Under the hood, the C3 Aircross packs in a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is capable of delivering 108 BHP of max power and 190 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be offered paired with a 6-speed manual transmission initially, while an automatic transmission choice will be offered at a later date.

Citroen C3 Aircross – Design, Features & Rivals:

The C3 Aircross comes with a bold yet sleek and contemporary SUV design, flaunting a gloss black front panel for its grille to heighten its style quotient, which is flanked by the brand’s signature split-style headlights along with Y-shaped LED DRLs. The vehicle’s bold rectangular air dam comes housing the stylish fog lights and skid plate finished in silver. The SUV’s profile feature body cladding, flush door handles and 4-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. Its rear-end styling is reminiscent of its smaller hatch sibling C3.

The new Citroen C3 Aircross comes with a three-row seating configuration, with the option of its last row to be folded down or removed completely to enhance cargo space. Its dashboard layout is quite like the one seen on the C3, and it comes with a large 10.2-inch touchscreen integrated infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and an automatic climate control along with roof-mounted AC vents for the rear occupants.

The Citroen C3 Aircross will launch in the highly competitive midsized SUV segment of India, and will fight it out with the likes of the popular Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara.

