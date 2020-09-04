2020 has been a crazy year because of the pandemic and it has definitely impacted everyone in this world negatively but the country that has taken the biggest hit has been the US. And at the center of it all are the small business owners who were mandated by the government to shut down operations completely for months which has caused a major crisis for them in terms of cash flow. To make things worse, banks and many alternative finance firms also closed their doors to merchants looking for working capital due to the risks associated with business loans when there is so much uncertainty.

However, there still are firms that are still providing working capital to small businesses and one such firm is Lending Valley. Lending Valley has been at the forefront of the alternative finance world for several years now and throughout this pandemic helped thousands of small businesses to not only stay in business but provide the much-needed support that they needed.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chad Otar, president of Lending Valley has said, “It’s times like these that our industry was created for, to provide a solution for small businesses when they can’t get traditional financing. No matter what happens Lending Valley will continue to fund and help small businesses bounce back.” We also learned from Mr. Otar that Lending Valley has also taken several initiatives to provide newer funding products like “Incremental Funding” which allows a merchant to get capital every few days in small increments which has been a lifesaver for many businesses all across the US.

In a time like this, it’s a ray of hope to see such a strong initiative from Lending Valley led by one of the brightest minds in finance Chad Otar to go above and beyond to help small businesses. 2021 is just around the corner and it will be a new beginning and we will all come out of this nightmare together stronger than ever.