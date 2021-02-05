They say that there is no chance, no destiny, or no fate that can hinder a determined soul’s firm resolve, and Gautam Koyani knows this better. He is one of the most acclaimed Digital Marketers who has achieved several milestones. Hailing from Rajkot, Gujarat, Gautam has set an example to be successful in life; one needs to refrain from following the conventional career paths. Today he owns a Digital Marketing Firm known as Click Cipher. It may seem that life handed him everything on a silver platter, but a few know that he has strived hard to achieve what he has today.

Quest For Victory

Gautam Koyani’s quest for success started in the year 2010 when he stepped into the field of Digital Marketing. Developing sites for various clients helped him to gain transformative experience. Gautam’s passion for helping people has helped him to become the most renowned Entrepreneur. He has developed many applications for clients, which benefitted them for their daily life in their business.

Promoting Saurashtra tourism for Local Tourism Promotion helped Gautam to upgrade his skills as a Digital Marketer. Coming from a family of non-tech background, it was no less than a challenge to pursue his career in Digital Marketing, but his ardor led him to victory. He has managed more than 10 Political Party’s Brand Management, which has helped him in his career growth.

What was Gautam’s Power?

Gautam Koyani’s journey isn’t as effortless as it seems. Like every other successful entrepreneur, he had to face a lot of failures. But Gautam’s credence never allowed him to succumb to his failure. By keeping faith in himself, he kept striving hard to accomplish his goals. With time and knowledge, he managed to cross six-figure monthly in dollars for clients. Gautam Koyani’s confidence helped him make a name for himself and to achieve triumph.

Forthcoming Plans

Even after being at the peak of success, Gautam Koyani is still striving hard to be the best in entrepreneurship. When Gautam was asked about his upcoming plans, he said, “ We are currently working on Digital book Exchange App which helps the reader’s exchange books with its users. Our company has also tied up with a renowned cosmetic manufacturing company, and we plan to come up with some great beauty products.” Accomplishing his goal to be the most eminent Entrepreneur might be difficult be Gautam will never back down without a swedge.