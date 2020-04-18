Goodbye Swift Diesel! Maruti Suzuki Officially Discontinues Swift Diesel Variants

Maruti Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued (Photo Credits: Maruti)

Maruti Suzuki India, country's leading auto manufacturer has officially discontinued the diesel versions of its popular hatchback, Swift. The Indo-Japanese carmaker decided to take this step as the diesel-powered variants of Swift will not be complying with the new BS6 emission regulations that came into effect from April 1, 2020. With the 1.3-litre diesel engine going out of the picture, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is currently offered with only with a 1.2-litre petrol mill. More Than 6,500 Units of 2020 Hyundai Creta SUV Dispatched in India.

Coming to the specifications, the diesel versions of Maruti Swift were equipped with a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder engine. The oil burner is capable of making 74bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 190Nm. The unit was mated with a five-speed manual transmission along with an optional AMT gearbox. Maruti Suzuki Swift diesel was offered in six variant options - VDi, VDi AMT, ZDi, ZDi AMT, ZDi Plus and ZDi Plus AMT.

On the other hand, the petrol variant gets a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre K12B petrol unit that makes 82bhp and 113Nm of power figures. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 5-speed AMT.

The company silently also added the Smartplay Studio infotainment system on the Swift hatchback. The BS6 Maruti Swift gets a starting priced of Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback takes on the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo and others in the segment.