More Than 6,500 Units of 2020 Hyundai Creta SUV Dispatched in India

2020 Hyundai Creta (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

The 2020 Hyundai Creta SUV was launched in the country recently with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The second-generation Creta SUV is offered in 14 variants across five trims – E, EX, S, SX and SX (O). The compact SUV was unveiled in India at 2020 Auto Expo, which was officially introduced in the Indian market by last month. According to the new reports, the South Korean automaker dispatched over 6,500 units of SUV to its dealerships throughout the country. The company initiated the deliveries for the SUV immediately after the launch and Bollywood's King Khan - Shah Rukh Khan became the first owner of the 2020 Hyundai Creta. 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants, Colours & Specifications.

The carmaker achieved these numbers in just five days before the entire nation came under lockdown due to Coronavirus Pandemic. This is also the reason that the company witnessed low sales last month. The auto manufacturer usually sells more than 10,000 units of Creta each month.

The all-new generation Creta features an updated design, several segment-first features, BS6 compliant mechanicals and much more. Coming to the powertrain options, the new Creta is offered with a choice of two petrol motors and one diesel engine. The petrol engines are 1.5L naturally aspirated and 1.4L turbo GDI. While the former makes 113bhp & 144Nm of power figures, the latter churns 138bhp of maximum power with 242Nm of peak torque. The diesel unit is a 1.5L VGT unit generating maximum power of 113bhp with peak torque of 250Nm.

The SUV gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard whereas the 1.5L petrol is also offered with an optional iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) automatic transmission. The turbocharged unit gets a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Lastly, the 1.5L oil burner gets an optional torque convertor automatic gearbox.

On the feature-front, the SUV comes loaded with electronic parking brake with auto hold, smart panoramic sunroof, BlueLink connected car technology with voice commands, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, touch-enabled air purifier, 3 driving modes, digital instrument console, paddle shifters and one-touch cruise control and remote start. The new Hyundai Creta has been priced from Rs 9.99 lakh for the base variant whereas the top-end model costs Rs 17.20 lakh (All Prices Ex-showroom).