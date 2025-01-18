New Delhi, January 18: Hyundai Creta Electric is launched in India at Auto Expo 2025 with advanced features and specifications. The Creta Electric features a pixelated graphic grille, pixelated front and rear bumpers, and R17 aero alloy wheels with Low Rolling Resistance tyres. The Hyundai Creta EV features dual curvilinear screens, horizontal AC vents, and eco-friendly seat upholstery. Hyundai claims the cabin of the Creta EV offers spacious legroom and knee room for enhanced comfort. The EV is offered with two battery packs.

The Creta Electric comes with different Metallic colour options, which include Ocean blue, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Starry Night, and Abyss Black. It also offers three Matte finish colour options with Ocean Blue matte, Titan Grey matte, and Robust Emerald matte. Additional Hyundai offers two dual tone colour option, which include Ocean Blue with an Abyss black roof and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof. The Hyundai Creta Electric measures 4,340 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,655 mm in overall height, which includes roof rails. Kia EV6 Facelift Unveiled at Auto Expo 2025, Bookings Open; Check Specifications and Features (Watch Video).

Hyundai Creta Electric Specifications and Features

The Hyundai Creta Electric is equipped with a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, available in 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, which offers a driving range of 390 km and 473 km, respectively. The vehicle features a front suspension system with McPherson struts and coil springs, while the rear is supported by a coupled torsion beam axle. The Creta EV comes with disc brakes at both the front and rear. The estimated time to charge the battery from 10% to 100% using an 11 kW AC fast charger is approximately 4 hours for the 42 kWh variant and around 4 hours and 50 minutes for the 51.4 kWh variant. The charging port comes at the front of the vehicle.

The Creta EV features a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof. Additionally, it is equipped with a Bose premium sound system with eight speakers. The Hyundai Creta Electric is equipped with advanced Hyundai SmartSense-Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags. It supports connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the vehicle features a 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster, along with a 10.25-inch HD navigation system. Hyundai claims that the Creta EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. The vehicle offers three drive modes, which include Eco, Normal, and Sports. 2025 Honda CBR650R, Honda CB650R Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About New Honda Motorcycles.

Hyundai Creta Electric Price

The Hyundai Creta Electric price starts at INR 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 42 kWh variant is available in several trims, with the Executive trim priced at INR 17,99,000, the Smart trim at INR 18,99,900, the Smart(O) trim at INR 19,49,900, and the Premium trim at INR 19,99,900 (all ex-showroom prices). The Hyundai Creta EV price with the 51.4 kWh battery variant starts at INR 21,49,900 (ex-showroom).

