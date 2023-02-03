New Delhi, February 3 : The hydrogen fuel cell technology has been touted as the ultimate cleanest and most eco-friendly for years, resulting in car majors of the world researching on it for decades. However, the hydrogen fuel cell based electric vehicle (FCEV) are still far from coming to the mass market. Nevertheless, few auto marques such as Honda strongly believe in the hydrogen fuel cell tech. Hence, a Honda CR-V based fuel cell vehicle is making its way to the global market.

Honda has plans to expand its FCEV car lineup and this includes the CR-V based FCEV which is planned to launch in 2024. For this new fuel cell EV, Honda has joined hands with General Motors. Let’s find out more. Mercedes-Benz Unveils Updated 2023 GLE and GLE Coupe; To Introduce 10 Models in India in 2023.

Honda CR-V Based Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Details :

The primary hindrance in the mass development of the hydrogen powered fuel cell EVs is development and production costs, which make it impossible to build an relatively affordable FCEV, limiting the tech to exorbitantly tagged luxury vehicles.

However, as per Honda, the new fuel cell technology that it is developing in collaboration of General Motors (GM) has one-third the cost as well as two-folds the durability compared against the FCEV system in the 2019 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car. Hyundai Creta and Alcazar 2023 Models Introduced With Added Safety Tech; Check Specs and Other Details Here.

As per reports, the upcoming Honda CR-V based fuel cell car will come with plug-in electric functionality to enable the owners to charge it easily at their homes. This further erases the typical issue of the limited hydrogen re-fuelling infrastructure.

Honda is focusing on further development of the fuel cell technology, and expects to further slash the cost by half and double the durability compared to the current fuel cell system that it has co-developed with GM. The Japanese auto giant is expecting a system that can be comparable to a diesel engine in terms of cost.

Simultaneously, hydrogen fuel-cell-powered commercial vehicles are also expected in near future. Honda is working on a fuel-cell powered heavy-duty truck in partnership with Isuzu in the car makers' home market Japan, that will start road testing in 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2023 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).