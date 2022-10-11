The global automotive industry has witnessed major changes in the last 2 decades from technology and digitization to a shift in brand loyalty. The world’s top brands have been on their toes to bring in innovative and attractive techniques to keep the buyers glued to them. Behind all these changes are the people who are working day and night for those technological upgrades and introducing crowd- pulling features in those vehicles. McLaren is one of the leading automotive groups from the UK that compete in the high-end luxury vehicles segment. Husain Ansari, an automotive engineer of Indian origin is the Technical Project Manager who holds the responsibility of introducing and implementing innovative technology and advanced features that fit the requirements of the highest global standards.

Coming from a middle-class family his journey to reach Coventry University, UK was a roller-coaster ride. His hard work during his degree program aided him to get a full-time internship offer from Goodrich Engine Control System. He effectively collaborated with the multinational company Rolls-Royce to steer aircraft engine control unit overhaul projects. His zeal to learn helped him excel with flying colors and was presented with the eSkills Internship Award from The National Skills Academy UK. This was just the beginning of his contribution to the domain he was passionate about.

Husain's intelligence goes beyond technology management, he developed great communication skills and team-handling ability when he joined Coventry university as an Aerospace Engineering Lecturer in 2012. He shared his knowledge with students, engaged them with pioneering research ideas, and was awarded Fellowship from The Higher Education Academy (FHEA). He also visited NASA headquarters in the US and met astronaut Michael Foale to exchange ideas about the future space education program. At the same time, he developed an intense interest in automotive powertrains and decided to move his career into this domain. He shaped his curiosity into detailed technical knowledge and to be a competent leader.

In 2015 another major breakthrough happened when he joined British automotive giant Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). This was the place where he not only enhanced his technical expertise but also refined his leadership skills. Husain led virtual engineering strategies for new transmissions and driveline product development and systems integration. He developed the next generation of high-performance and efficient electric drive systems through joint venture programs with international automotive brands. He also led a government funded research project to advance low carbon mobility projects and develop cutting-edge powertrain technology. This was his dream place where he drove innovation to develop world-class powertrain systems for Jaguar F-Type, E-Pace, I-Pace, Range Rover Evoque, and Land Rover Discovery, and was presented with the JLR Technical Excellence Awards in 2016 and 2020.

Husain joined McLaren in 2021 after a successful stint at Jaguar Land Rover. His responsibilities as a Technical Project Manager include all aspects of hybrid vehicle projects from concept to launch. He plays a crucial role in making key strategical decisions for future electrified propulsion platforms and business growth keeping in mind environmental sustainability. Reaching such a significant position in one of the best car brands hasn’t been a cakewalk for him. He has put his blood and sweat into making it to a few of the best electric drive technology experts in the tremendously competitive automotive sector.

With more than 12 years of experience in automotive engineering, Husain has led several innovation-oriented projects and coordinated with teams of engineers, technicians, and manufacturers to implement performance-enhancement features. As a true team player, he is always ready to inspire his teams, promote their personal growth and well-being, and help them excel in their roles. He has played a central role in the reputation management of multinational automotive brands and assured delivery of premium quality products by aligning the development with customer anticipation. He ensured the highest standards are maintained from the start to the end of the manufacturing cycle. His purpose-driven mindset has helped him to provide complete focus from the beginning to the execution followed by superlative process monitoring in such a way that the results are apparent like McLaren supercars, which are extremely difficult to compete within their segments.

Husain holds a Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and is registered as a Chartered Engineer with the Engineering Council UK. He is an honored member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), the Association for Project Management (APM), and a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Furthermore, he was selected as a member of the Stevie Awards, Globee Awards, and Brandon Hall Group for the Excellence in Technology Awards Judging committee.

Throughout his professional journey, Husain Ansari has made a significant contribution to electric drive technology by keeping innovation and global advancements at the helm of his efforts. He has consistently displayed the qualities of an effective leader and a visionary. He was presented with the prestigious International Achievers’ Award for Excellence in Engineering by IAF and the Most Prominent Industry Expert in Electric Drive Technology by Business Mint. To a large extent, his accomplishments may be attributed to his enthusiasm, diligence, and can-do spirit. Husain has been across 2 major industries in the first decade of his career and is at the top tier of engineering and technology leader and expert, and we are eager to see what the future will bring for him. Husain has set an example that nothing is impossible if you chase dreams with open eyes and a focused mind.

