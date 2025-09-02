New Delhi, September 2: Hyundai has launched its new popular Creta SUV lineup in India, expanding its range. The company has launched the Hyundai Creta King, the Hyundai King Knight, and the Hyundai Creta King Limited Editions in the Indian SUV segment. The models start at INR 17.88 (ex-showroom). All the models bring notable upgrades and feature additions over the standard trims.

Hyundai has added matte black to give the Hyundai Creta King series a more commanding and stealthy look. The company has introduced new features across Creta and Creta N Line trims with its King series models, offering top-end specifications. The new features are available in the interior and exterior of the new series.

Hyundai Creta King, King Knight and King Limited Edition Prices in India, Powertrains

Hyundai Creta King 1.5-litre petrol MT variant price is INR 17.89 lakh.

Hyundai Creta King 1.5-litre petrol CVT variant price is INR 19.35 lakh.

Hyundai Creta King 1.5-litre diesel MT variant price is INR 19.47 lakh.

Hyundai Creta King 1.5-litre diesel AT variant price is INR 20.42 lakh.

Hyundai Creta King 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT variant price is INR 20.61 lakh.

Hyundai Creta King Knight Edition 1.5-litre petrol CVT variant price is INR

19.49 lakh.

Hyundai Creta King Knight Edition 1.5-litre diesel AT variant price is INR 20.77

lakh.

Hyundai Creta King Limited Edition 1.5-litre petrol CVT variant price is INR

19.64 lakh.

Hyundai Creta King Limited Edition 1.5-litre diesel AT variant price is INR 20.92

lakh.

Hyundai Creta King, Hyundai Creta King Knight and Hyundai Creta King Limited Editions; What's New?

The company has added 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, an eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat featuring a walk-in device, memory function in the driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a dashcam, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless compatibility. The sliding armrest also comes with storage, and the Hyundai Creta King series models include a front-row seat back table with an IT device holder with "King" badging.

Besides the exterior, the Creta King trims offer several interior upgrades such as key cover, headrest cushion, door cladding, seat belt covers, and carpet mats. The trims come with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel powertrains, including MT, AT and DCT transmissions. The new Creta King trim comes with all five powertrain options: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox delivering a 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic generating a 116hp and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol paired with a 7-speed DCT putting out a 160hp.

