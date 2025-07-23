Mumbai, July 23: Several stocks are likely to be in the spotlight today, July 23, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks during Wednesday's trading session. As stock market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell stocks, we take a look at the list of shares which are expected to be in focus during the trading session on Wednesday. The stocks which are likely to be in the limelight today include One97 Communications, Dixon Technologies, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and United Breweries Ltd.

Notably, stocks of One 97 Communications Limited (NSE: PAYTM) and United Breweries Limited (NSE: UBL) ended Tuesday's trading session on a positive note. On the other hand, shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: DIXON) and Hyundai Motor India Limited (NSE: HYUNDAI) closed the last trading session on a negative note. Shares of One 97 Communications Limited (NSE: PAYTM) and United Breweries Limited (NSE: UBL) saw a growth of INR 35.40 and 15.10, respectively. At the same time, stocks of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: DIXON) and Hyundai Motor India Limited (NSE: HYUNDAI) fell by INR 171 and INR 17.30, respectively. Indian Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Close Flat in Volatile Trade Market, Eternal Jumps Nearly 11%.

Similarly, stocks of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (NSE: ONGC), Dalmia Bharat Limited (NSE: DALBHARAT) and JSW Infrastructure Limited (NSE: JSWINFRA) all closed in green, whereas Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC) shares ended in red at the end of Tuesday's trading session. It is worth noting that shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (NSE: ONGC), Dalmia Bharat Limited (NSE: DALBHARAT) and JSW Infrastructure Limited (NSE: JSWINFRA) saw a rise of INR 0.98, INR 59 and INR 0.50, whereas shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC) fell by INR 3.67. Stock Market Holidays in July 2025: Will Share Market Remain Open on 7 July for Muharram? NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days, Check Full List Here.

In addition to the above stocks, shares of KEI Industries Limited (NSE: KEI), Cyient DLM Limited (NSE: CYIENTDLM), which are also among the list of stocks to watch out for, ended the last trading session of July 22 on a positive note and saw a growth of INR 8.60 and INR 5.50, respectively. On the other hand, stocks of Zensar Technologies Limited (NSE: ZENSARTECH) and CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN LIMITED (NSE: CREDITACC) both ended Tuesday's trading session in red after witnessing a decline of INR 32.60 and INR 12.80 each.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

