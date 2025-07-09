New Delhi, July 9: Hyundai Creta has become one of India's most popular cars in the compact SUV segment since its launch in 2015. This year, Hyundai Creta completed 10 years of presence in the Indian automobile market. In January 2025, Hyundai Motor India Limited launched an electric version of the Creta called "Hyundai Creta EV" at a starting price of INR 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), expanding the range.

The 2025 Hyundai Creta achieved the highest sales in India's overall categories of cars sold in June. Last month, over 15,000 units of the Hyundai Creta were sold in India, lower than the previous year. However, Creta became India's most selling car in June 2025 while completing its decade of market presence. Additionally, the reports said that the Hyundai Creta achieved the highest sales in its segment in the first half of 2025. Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two, Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two Launched With 79 kWh Battery Option, Deliveries To Start on July End; Check Price and Other Details.

2025 Hyundai Creta Sales Performance

Hyundai Motor India sold 15,786 units of its Creta last month. Despite being the highest-selling car, the Hyundai Creta saw 3% drop in its sales compared to the previous year's 16,293 units. However, when compared, the compact SUV achieved more sales compared to cars like Maruti Dzire, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti Swift, Maruti Wagon R and Mahindra Scorpio N + Classic. It significantly outperformed cars like Tata Nexon, Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx, Mahindra Thar and Maruti Eeco, which registered sales below 11,700 units.

Maruti Dzire was in the second spot in June 2025 in terms of sales with 15,484 units. Next, Maruti Brezza saw sales of 14,507 units, and Maruti Ertiga followed with 14,151 units. Maruti Swift and Maruti Wagon registered 13,275 and 12,290 unit sales, respectively. Mahindra Scorpio N + Classic saw 12,740 unit sales. Tata Nexon and Tata Punch recorded sales of 11,609 and 10,446 units, according to a report by MotoBeam. BMW Group India Announces Appointment of Hardeep Singh Brar as President and CEO, Effective September 1, 2025.

However, when compared, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Maruti Suzuki Brezza saw more growth compared to the other models in the top lists. The cars registered 15% and 10% growth in vehicle sales last year. Among these leading cars, Tata Punch saw a 43% decline, and Mahindra Thar saw a 77% rise.

