New Delhi, November 30 : The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV (electric vehicle) is expected to have its official unveil in India debut at the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo in New Delhi that will take place from 12-15 January. Hyundai has recently confirmed that the company will be launching its Ioniq 5 as the second EV model in India, the first being the Kona Electric. Now, the South Korean auto major has announced that it will officially open accepting bookings for Ioniq 5 EV from 20 December 2022 onwards. Hyundai Motor Launches ‘Beyond Mobility 2.0’ Campaign Inspired by Vision ‘India of Tomorrow’.

Hyundai Motor India has not yet announced the launch date of the Ioniq 5, but it is most likely to make its Indian debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in New Delhi, post which it is expected to launch within the first quarter of 2023.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV – Specs & Details :

The smart and suave looking Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is a battery-operated compact crossover SUV.

The Ioniq 5 EV make its global debut in February, 2021 and is available for sale in many international markets,

The EV is based on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (e-GMP) architecture

It is offered for sale in most car markets in 2 battery pack options to choose from - 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh.

Hyundai claims that the Ioniq 5 SUV offers a range of 385 kms on a full charge with its 58kWh battery pack, while offering a range of 480 kms with a single charge with its 72.6kWh battery option.

With a 350 kW DC fast charger, the battery can get charged from 0 to 80% in just 18 minutes.

On the inside, the Ioniq gets endowed with premium features such as 12.3-inch HD infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch driver display, Head-Up display, wireless phone charging, leather seats, panoramic sunroof and more. Hyundai To Introduce Global Battery Electric Vehicle Platform in India With ‘Ioniq 5’ in January 2023.

Post its India launch the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 E-SUV will be rivalling with the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and will join the growing EV line-up of the country offered by several car makers.

