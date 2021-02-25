Through a proven system 'Thinking Into Results', the ace coach helps individuals achieve their goals and expand their awareness.

To dream about something is one thing and to get going on the path, making consistent efforts with a clear vision in mind, facing all the odds, accepting challenges, and getting closer to one's dreams is a different thing altogether. It may even take years for people to realize what their heart seeks and then make pertinent efforts to achieve those desires. Creating a unique name in their chosen industries has never been a walk in the park, but when you get in touch with experts, coaches, and mentors who can help you on your path to happiness and success, is achievable. This is when professionals and expert coaches like Kevin Koch enter the picture. This talented human being is based in Cincinnati and is originally from Paris, Kentucky.

Kevin Koch led a normal life with his 9-5 job a couple of years ago. However, his quest to make it huge and do something bigger and better to transform people's lives motivated him to become an entrepreneur, coach, and consultant at Proctor Gallagher Institute and Golden Ticket Coaching. Previously, Kevin Koch studied electrical engineering but ended up in the Medical Field for over 12 years. Being fed up with the mediocrity he was experiencing, led him eventually into the coaching industry, studying mindset and transformation coaching at the Proctor Gallagher Institute. He was blown away by the idea of helping people all over the world to get them closer to their dreams the quickest way possible by coaching the Proctor Gallagher Institute system: Thinking Into Results.

Today, Kevin Koch is a sought-after mindset mentor who helps individuals achieve their goals by expanding their awareness through a proven system for success called "Thinking Into Results", which has been created by the world-famous Bob Proctor. By helping his clients achieve their dreams, Kevin Koch confesses that he has been living his dreams ever since he entered this industry. This career has brought him fulfillment and happiness.

Speaking about the major turning points in his career, Kevin Koch says that it all started for him when he decided to quit his well-paid 9-5 job and pursued his dream of creating a freedom-based life including freedom, success, happiness, love, and passion. He recalls that he came across a person whose life changed within 30 days which dramatically inspired him until today. He realized that quick change and quick results both are possible.

Kevin Koch takes pride in calling himself an enthusiastic life coach whose life mission is to see people achieving the life of their wildest dreams. He helps people find the love of their life, their passion, and help in escalating their already successful business. He does all this quickly with his team, which is committed to seeing their clients achieve their goals the fastest way possible. As the owner and certified lifestyle coach at Golden Ticket Coaching, Kevin Koch offers incredible programs that grow and develop people as professionals and individuals and change their mindset and ultimately their life for the better.

Kevin Koch has so far been featured on Stephen Smith's "Daily Inspirational" radio show and Sweden’s "Spirit" new journal of inspiration in Sweden. To know more, follow the Instagram @goldenticketcoaching and website www.goldenticketcoaching.com.