New Delhi, May 31 : Kia Seltos is scheduled to receive its mid-lifecycle update this year for the Indian automotive market. As the SUV prepares for its refresh, it has been spotted testing the roads by the spy shutterbugs in its range topping X-Line trim.

The Seltos SUV got its last update a year back for the offshore markets, flaunting cosmetic updates and a bunch of new features. Let’s check what all the India-spec model is expected to get. Honda Elevate SUV Gets Spotted Testing Japan Again Offering Fresh Design and Feature Details Ahead of Its Global Debut in India in June.

Kia Seltos Facelift - Design Updates

The latest spy shots show the Seltos test prototype covered heavily on both its front and rear ends, indicating all the cosmetic changes concentrating on the front and rear facades. The SUV will get an updated much bigger and bolder Tiger Nose grille with a new mesh pattern, while its LED DRLs will be placed differently integrated within the grille. The headlights will get revamped with revised LED DRL patterns. The front bumper would be revamped with a refreshed central air intake restyled fog lamp housings. The profile will flaunt new stylish 17-inch alloys.

The rear design of the Seltos facelift will get refreshed more stylish bumper with new taillights connected with a light bar, a newly designed tail gate, a faux skid plate and repositioned reflectors. Kia Sonet Facelift Gets Spied Again, To Launch by End 2023; Here Are All the Known Details.

Kia Seltos facelift: Interior & Features

The upcoming updated Kia Seltos will boast of a new twin, connected display layout with a seamless design, which will also result in a slightly redesigned dashboard.

The Seltos facelift will get sleeker new central AC vents, repositioned HVAC controls and new centre console with a rotary knob drive selector for the automatic models. The updated Seltos is also likely to get an array of new features, including a panoramic sunroof and some ADAS features.

Kia Seltos Facelift: Powertrains

Under the hood, the upcoming refreshed Seltos will remain unchanged. It will continue to be driven by the 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

Kia Seltos Facelift: India Launch & Rivals

The new upcoming Kia Seltos facelift is expected to launch in India in the July-August period in 2023. The refreshed Seltos will continue to fight against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

