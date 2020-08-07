After making an impact in the Indian market with the Seltos SUV and the Carnival MPV, Kia Motors India is all set to introduce its third product in the country. Christened as Kia Sonet, the subcompact SUV will be making its world premiere here in India today. Though this is just an unveiling, the Sonet SUV will be launched in India next month. However, the carmaker hasn't announced official launch date in India yet. We might see some announcement on this part later today during the unveiling event. Undoubtedly, it is one of the highly awaited cars ever since it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in the form of Sonet Concept.

The South Korean automaker will be broadcasting the world premiere of the Sonet SUV. Interested viewers can watch the unveiling of the Sonet via the brand's official YouTube channel along with social media updates. The unveiling event is scheduled at 12 pm IST onwards. You can watch the unveiling event here by clicking on the below-embedded video.

The company is expected to officially commence the pre-bookings for the Sonet SUV immediately after the debut. However, several Kia dealers are already accepting unofficial bookings for the SUV.

The upcoming Sonet SUV will be offered in two primary variants - HT Line and GT Line. These two trims will further be divided into sub-trim levels, which includes four-under HT Line trim and three under GT Line.

The #WildByDesign brute is coming to rule the jungle forever, but its raw style makes it #TooWildToReveal. Block your dates for the #KiaSonet #WorldPremiere on 07.08.2020 and witness the rise of the new king. Register your interest. #SonetIsComing #SonetWorldPremiere — Kia Motors India (@KiaMotorsIN) August 6, 2020

The Kia Sonet SUV will sport brand's trademark Tiger nose grille upfront with 3D stepwell geometric mesh which is accentuated by sweptback headlamps with LED DRLs. The SUV will also get floating roof rails, LED taillights, alloy wheels and more. Inside, the SUV will be equipped with a long list of features such as a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity suite, a Bose sound system, and more.

Mechanically, the Kia Sonet is likely to be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines as it will be offered with three engines. It is important to note that these engines will be lifted from Hyundai Venue SUV. The petrol engines will be a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol and 1.2-litre petrol.

However, the diesel engine will be a 1.5-litre unit. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT, and an iMT. The SUV is likely to be priced in India somewhere in between Rs 8 lakh to 12 lakh (Ex-showroom).

