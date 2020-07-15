The sheer hunger to excel at every stage in life has made Aziz a one of a kind entrepreneur who doesn't stop at any hurdles in life and keeps moving forward.

Many entrepreneurs who work in their respective fields only focus on a thing or two when it comes to managing or running a whole empire; this sometimes results in failing careers as they do not to learn to pick up new things that every stage of life wants to teach them. As astute business personalities, it is imperative to keep learning things at all stages of life and also try to implement those lessons so that one grows not only as an entrepreneur but more as a human being. Such are the thoughts are beliefs of an exemplary entrepreneur named Aziz Akhmedov, who originally belongs to Tashkent in Uzbekistan and now resides in Dubai.

Aziz's life has also been like a trial and error game, where he was placed with many opportunities in front of him that required him to take calculated risks. And, that's what Aziz chose to do. He is a multi-talented businessman who knows how to effortlessly manage businesses and at the same time also be an influencer and blogger. He is the head honcho of one of the most leading and one of the largest flour mills in the Emirate of Sharjah named “Astarta FZC”.

Over the years, Aziz gained a great deal of experience by working at managerial posts of huge companies and owning a chain of stores. He completed his education in fields of both law and technology and today serves as the CEO of Astarta Group which is considered to be the largest and the most trusted flour mills in the UAE.

The year 2011 started everything for Aziz into the entrepreneurial world. He shifted base to Dubai when he was invited to lead the launch and construction of an expansive flour mill. Perhaps, destiny wanted Aziz to carry the responsibility of the same and the founders of the company felt that the existing team wouldn't be able to match up to their expectations. This made the project go to Aziz.

Taking up this huge responsibility made Aziz get entangled in many hurdles that passed his way during the project, like the lack of knowledge of the language, the culture and mentality of the country and many other difficulties of the local legislation. However, his 'never give up' attitude, and his trust in himself as a great manager made him take the project to the finish line, making it a colossal success.

The giant flour company Astarta FZC under Aziz's leadership has flourished like never before as Aziz has put in his seven years of expertise of the food industry and has also devised strategies for this enterprise with a smart mixture of the right technological advances and food innovations.

Aziz proves he is the best not only as an inventive entrepreneur but also as a responsible family man who knows how to divide time between professional and personal life without having to disturb any of them.

Intrigued by healthy conversations, creative ideas, entrepreneurship and growth, Aziz wants to inspire more people in the world and also seeks to get inspired by different life journeys of different people that talk about their journey to success.

