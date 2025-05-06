New Delhi, May 6: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reportedly announced that it will introduce a new SUV platform on August 15, 2025 during its recent earnings call. In recent years, the company has launched several significant new products and hinted at upcoming models, indicating that this platform may be used for a new SUV expected to be released in 2026.

Mahindra is said to be planning a range of new products for its passenger vehicle segment over the next years. As per a report of Autocar, the new platform is set to be unveiled on August 15. It will be produced at Mahindra's Chakan plant and is expected to be the New Flexible Architecture (NFA). Triumph Motorcycles Teases New Bike Set To Launch on May 13, 2025, Upcoming Model Likely To Be Roadster or Streetfighter.

As per multiple reports, Mahindra seems to be keen on developing hybrid technology for its future models and the first hybrid vehicle is expected to launch in 2026. The new platform being introduced could be designed to accommodate hybrid powertrains. It may allow Mahindra to expand its product range beyond internal combustion engines and fully electric vehicles. The move could enable the company to diversify its offerings and meet the demand for more options in the automotive market.

The NFA platform is expected to support various powertrains, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and all-electric options. The next-generation Mahindra Bolero is expected to launch in 2026 and is likely to be built on NFA platform. Additionally, an electric version of the Bolero is also anticipated to debut in 2026 based on the NFA platform. MG Windsor EV Pro Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Newly Launched Electric Car in India From Morris Garages With 449 km Range.

As per reports, Mahindra aims to achieve an annual production capacity of 1.2 lakh NFA models at its Chakan plant. Additionally, the company is planning to establish a new greenfield plant by FY 2028. Mahindra has also plans to boost production capacity for the Mahindra Thar Roxx and XUV 3XO models in FY 2026 by up to 3,000 units.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).