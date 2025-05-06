Triumph Motorcycles dropped a teaser image confirming the launch of its new naked bike in the global market on May 13, 2025. The UK-based motorcycle company posted, "Redefined for the ultimate track focus. The wait is almost over. 13.05.2025". Triumph Motorcycle also shared a silhouette image of its upcoming model without revealing many details. The image has a sleek Triumph Motorcycle with a large fuel tank and an aggressive look. It resembles the Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS and Triumph Street Triple 765 models. It may likely be a roadster or a streetfighter. Ola Roadster X Deliveries Delayed Again Amid Company Witnessing 43% Drop in Shares, Electric Bike to Ship from May 2025.

Triumph Motorcycle New Bike Teaser Trailer

Redefined for the ultimate track focus. The wait is almost over 💥 13.05.2025 Be the first to find out: https://t.co/n7cs71lI4t#ForTheRide #TriumphMotorcycles pic.twitter.com/L7gNBRLhrm — Triumph Motorcycles (@OfficialTriumph) May 6, 2025

