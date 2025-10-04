New Delhi, October 4: Italian luxury car maker Maserati has launched two of its new models in India with slight tweaks over the MC20 version. The Maserati MCPura coupe and Maserati MCPura Cielo convertible supercars have been introduced in the mid-range segment for the Indian market. Both cars have been introduced at different prices based on their design and features.

The Maserati MCPura price in India starts at INR 4.12 crore (ex-showroom), and the Maserati MCPura Cielo price starts at INR 5.12 crore (ex-showroom). The design of the MCPura is largely similar to the Maserati MC20 model introduced earlier this year. However, there are some notable changes on the front and rear that give it a more aggressive and bold look. 2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Thar 3-Door Launched in India.

Maserati MCPura and Maserati MCPura Cielo; Everything to Know

The new model gets a revamped grille in black. On the front, the company has added a slightly tweaked splitter. The air intakes positioned under the headlights also give it a notable look. On the rear, the bumper adds a commanding presence to the car. The new Maserati MCPura makes the MC20’s design more aggressive while offering an impressive color range.

The car comes in AI Aqua Rainbow Matte - Fuoriserie, Grigio Mistero, Giallo Genio, Nero Essenza, and Blu Denim - Fuoriserie color options. It features butterfly doors, a retractable glass roof (convertible), and a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, weighing around 1,500 kg. Inside, the car offers Alcantara upholstery with vertical lines, double-sided backing seat design, and red and blue layered shades. Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Delivery Begins; Company Hands Over 16 Vehicle at Grand Mumbai Event (See Pics).

In terms of performance, the Maserati MCPura coupe comes with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine generating up to 612 hp peak power and 719 Nm of torque. This powerful setup allows the coupe to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph within 2.9 seconds. The Maserati MCPura Cielo is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged 'Nettuno' V6 engine, producing 621 hp and 719 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.0 seconds. Both models can achieve a top speed of 325 kmph (electronically limited).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Maserati Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

