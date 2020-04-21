Pietro Pizzorni Partners with Miami’s Paramount Luxury Rentals

Pietro Pizzorni (Photo Credits: File Image)

Known in the electronic music scene for his recent chart-topping tracks like AXIOM, Pietro Pizzorni redefines what it means to be a DJ with undeniable style and class. Though you’d never guess it based on his music, Pietro perfects the art of a gentleman’s aesthetic. Having created an index of go-to retailers and brands, photographers, and even luxury and vintage car collectors and purveyors, Pietro’s brand is bona fide class.

Most recently, the Miami-native has teamed up with Paramount Luxury Rentals to showcase their immaculate fleet of luxury vehicles in photoshoots and modelling jobs. From Bugatti’s to vintage Ferarri’s, Pietro has the South Florida leading exotic luxury car rental fleet at his fingers. Though he’s been known to typically shoot with vintage cars like Alpha Romeos and Shelby Cobras, lately, he’s expanded his repertoire with Paramount’s more modern cars. Additionally, in social media collaborations with brands like Daniel Frank’s Men With Class, Pietro utilizes one of Paramount’s cars every month for a photoshoot to specifically showcase cars as well as his fashion. In line with the look and feel of Men With Class, Pietro’s collab with the brand only makes sense.

With each of Pietro’s social media posts, all parties benefit. Paramount accrues clout and credibility based on the astronomical engagement per each of Pietro’s posts; meanwhile, Men With Class maintains its singular brand identity with growing publicity, thanks to his posts. In creating and maintaining symbiotic relationships with collaborators like Paramount and Men With Class, Pietro only continues to build his brand. From his online engagement and interaction, comes even more opportunities for collaboration. Having established a set of ideals to match his aesthetic, Pietro strives to add even more contacts and assets to his growing index of resources for modelling, DJing, and social media collaborations. For a look at some of his latest collabs, visit Pietro’s Instagram.