Prescott, AZ- James Alan Scott Walters, CRPC, is entering into the finance industry in Prescott Arizona with 77 Financial Group. James’ fascination with the investment world started around 10 years old when he saw a Fidelity commercial about mutual funds. Located and servicing Prescott, Prescott Valley, Scottsdale, and Surprise Arizona, James is committed to helping clients establish the best wealth-building habits so they can achieve their financial goals. As a top Financial Advisor, James is client focused and he uses a pragmatic approach to financial issues.

In early 2018, James joined Verus Capital Partners as a Jr. Partner. While there, James worked with high-net-worth clients and retirees working towards their financial goals by utilizing financial behavior coaching, an active investment approach, and a passion for financial planning. With his experience as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counsellor (CRPC®), James brings a relentless money management style to each client. Passionate about leading people to their financial future, James established his company, 77 Financial Group. A group that is focused on providing individuals, families, and business owners with fee-only financial planning and investment management tailored to their needs.

Financial Planning in Prescott & Prescott Valley comes down to a conversation, where you discuss all your questions about money and examine all the different financial options available to you in order to plan for a secure financial future. This requires you and your financial planner to work together and be honest and realistic with each other as you put your viable plan together. James treats the financial planning process like a relationship. He works to build trust with clients, provides honest feedback and recommendations, and offer answers to questions in ways that are easy to understand. This is so that clients that make the right decisions. His goal is to ensure that clients have the tools to make the money they need for the rest of their lives. According to Social G, ‘James really helped guide us and I consider him a valuable asset to have as our local Prescott financial planner.’