Royal Enfield, the Indian bike maker, will officially launch the Hunter 350 on August 7, 2022. The company has teased the motorcycle on its official Twitter account, revealing the launch date. Ahead of its launch, the motorcycle is revealed by the company's MD Sid Lal via an Instagram video post. New Royal Enfield Bullet Explodes and Bursts Into Flames Outside Andhra Pradesh Temple (Watch Shocking Video).

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will come with a dual-tone finish, like the Continental GT 650 and the Scram 411. It will get the J-Series engine, generating 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sid Lal (@sidlal)

According to the video, the fuel tank is seen with a dual shade, whereas the rest of the motorcycle is finished in black colour. The circular instrument cluster with a smaller tripper navigation pod is on the right. Identical to all Royal Enfield motorcycles, the Hunter 350 will also come with a circular headlight, turn indicators and circular tail lamps. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will rival the likes of Honda CB 350 RS, TVS Ronin and Jawa 42. It is said to be priced at around Rs 1.70 lakh.

