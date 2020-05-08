Singer-Songwriter Quanny Chulo Profits $900k From Betting On Tesla With One Options Trade (TSLA)

Quanny chulo dreamt of a career that entailed his music aspirations. For he, seen music as more than just beats and vibrations; for him, it was a medium towards financial freedom. However, life has set a different path on his walk to wealth and prosperity. As life moved forward, it became increasingly volatile, and eventually, Quanny Chulo adopted stock trading as a means to achieve wealth. However, the fixation and drive he has for music never ceased to exist through his life’s journey.

Background

At a young age, Quanny Chulo witnessed music bind with his soul. He always believed the expression of words had the power to jazz the life of people, and its rhythm could ultimately put one at ease. Beknowing to him, these expressions inspired Chulo to take on the moniker of recording artist and songwriter. He's been optimistic that music would be his only vehicle to support himself in the rails of life. Throughout every experience, he continued pursuing his love for melodic wordplay while engaging with complete devotion. Whether it is recording, writing, live performance, or playing instruments, Quanny Chulo always found the ultimate satisfaction playing with any hymns around.

Life Struggle

Quanny landed his first routine job working at a construction site. On his first day as a new hire, he was fired after his first 10 minutes of labor and was told to clock out and go home. It was a disheartening moment for him where he was claimed by the boss to be, “the slowest moving person he’s ever seen before,” However, the instance never broke Quanny’s desires and drove him to strive toward his aspirations.

Moving forward, he prioritized music in every aspect to carve a niche for his name. To dampen his feet he started out doing graphics and album art for various artist signed to Quality Control such as “The Migo’s”. Diving deeper into his music endeavors he unearthed ghostwriting as a financial means until he later released his own records. As soon as he began his discography as a recording artist other major artist were eager to work with him, such as Billboard Chart Topper’s Rich The Kid who featured on their collaborative song “MJ” and Famous Dex who guest stared on their song “DexterChulo” just to name a few. Chulo’s mindset about music and finance slowly began to change due to him wanting to stay an independent artist. He always looked at the advance the labels give artist as a million dollar loan thus, he set out to use music as a stepping stone more so than a final solution to his monetary trials.

Let's rewind to 2012, when Quanny Chulo, at the age of 18, received his first node at investing. Though completely broken and despaired due to his lack of passive income while in New York City, he invested in the cryptocurrency market, buying $200 worth of BTC. That moment of despair turned into a moment of bliss five years later when the gains from his $200 investment inflated into approx.—$ 270,000. While focused on music being his chief source of income, he was blind-sighted on the realization of the financial barrier he had broken.

It is delighting to know that BTC prices went upward in 2017, valuing $18,000 per BTC, and raked him around $270k that he ultimately pulled out, thus taking profits. He was in awe by seeing that such a minuscule investment of $200 could provide such a substantial long-term capital gain, which was around 15 BTC being that Bitcoin, the leader of crypto was only valued at $13 per coin in 2012.

Following his incredible success investing in Cryptocurrency, he took to stock trading in an undefined and unorthodox approach. This was the fire that kept fueling his action to investigate and learn new strategies. He began trading tech and energy-based stocks; In addition to his unorthodox policy, he has also held shares of foreign stocks within his portfolio, which predominantly derived from India and Argentina. After completely losing his entire portfolio in 2018 due to semi market crash, he overcame and prospered by tripling his investment by a hint of hard work, extensive research, and utmost dedication. Soon, he turned unstoppable after buying an unforeseeable call on a Tesla option that made his portfolio net approx. 900k in 2020.

Life for Quanny Chulo Now and the Future

Now, Quanny Chulo has transformed himself from a regular stock trader to a defined ETF and Options trader. Apart from this, he markets campaigns on social platforms to draw organic listeners and help bring back royalties for artist. He wants to assist independent artist in staying independent and show them that it can be dramatically profitable without signing to a major.

These chains of events gave him an ascending trend in life. He thanks God, who has always directed him a path with purpose and an abundance of fruitful opportunities. Stretching $200 to $900k in unrealized capital gain sounds like a miracle. The little seeds of wealth instilled in his life turned an ordinary boy into a sprouting mogul.

