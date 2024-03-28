Mumbai, March 28: Layoffs in 2024 have become frequent as companies from different sectors have started cutting hundreds of employees from their workforce. The 2024 layoffs are reportedly implemented due to slow demand, restructuring and economic downturns globally. Among these reasons, many reports also claimed that AI played a significant role in cutting people. Recently, tech giants like Dell and Ericsson laid off employees, followed by non-tech companies like Canada Goose and ShopBack.

According to reports, the Citroen-parent Stellantis is likely to cut 3,597 jobs, around 8% of the workforce, as the company signed deals with unions and for voluntary layoffs. The reports mentioned that the primary factor behind the Stellantis layoffs is the automotive industry's transition to cleaner energy. The reports say that the company has over 43,000 employees in Italy. Stellantis owns 14 popular automobile brands, such as Citroen, Fiat, Chrysler, Opel, Maserati and more. Canada Goose Layoffs 2024: Canada-Based Luxury Parka Jacket Maker Announces To Cut 17% Jobs Amid Delayed Sales and Slow Demand.

Stellantis Layoffs 2024, Company Signs Deal for 3,000 Voluntary Layoffs:

#Stellantis signs deals for over 3,000 voluntary layoffs in Italy, driven by industry's shift to cleaner energy. — Tech Trend Hub (@TechTrendHub) March 27, 2024

Nintendo of America Layoffs 2024, Company Announce Layoffs of QA Testers:

Layoffs at Nintendo of America's test department. Cause: no new games on the horizon. 🤔#NintendoSwitch #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/ZtPmTh00aV — Gamer Gone 🎮 (@gamergdotone) March 28, 2024

Unity Layoffs 2024, Company Announces More Job Cuts

🚨 LAYOFF ALERT - California 🇺🇸 Unity Technologies SF in San Francisco County is will permanently lay off 49 employees at 30 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94103. The layoffs will be effective on April 6, 2024. — The Layoff Tracker 🚨 (@WhatLayoff) March 27, 2024

Another layoff announcement comes from Unity, a well-known game developer known as Genshin Impact, Pokemon Go, and many others. According to reports, the company would cut more jobs than expected. The San Francisco-based video-game development company is expected to cut more than 49 people from its headquarters. In January 2024, the reports said that the company announced the cut of 1,800 workers in its filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, about 25% of its total workforce.

Nintendo of America, another popular video game company based in Redmond, will also reportedly cut more than 100 QA testers at its Washington headquarters. The reports said that Nintendo of America (NOA) would cut over 100 quality assurance testers. As per the reports, the first-party software dried up ahead of Switch 2. NOA reportedly acknowledged an internal testing shakeup amid the reports of a Switch 2 delay. Layoffs 2024: Canada-Based Bell Announces Job Cuts in 10-Minute Video Meeting, Lays Off Over 400 Employees; ‘Beyond Shameful', Says Trade Union.

The companies like Stellantis, Nintendo of America (NOA) and Unity are among the leaders in their respective industries. However, the reports highlighted that these announcements were part of their ongoing struggles with their operations, slow demands, delays and other plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2024 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).