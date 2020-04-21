Tommaso Tosi: “Stop Coach and Gurus! Learn Only From Who Achieved Big Results in the Real World”

Tommaso Tosi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Italian young Entrepreneur Tommaso Tosi Announces Official Titans Academy launch worldwide.

London, UK - Italian entrepreneur Tommaso Tosi, the founder of​ ​www.titansacedemy.com​ is pleased to announce that Titans Academy will be available worldwide on April 27th.

Titans Academy is the European leader of Edu-Tech with courses that are targeted to entrepreneurs, professionals, students, managers and employees who have just entered the business world or those already experienced professionals that want to take their business to the next level.

The courses are made by industry leaders and the founder strongly reaffirms in his interviews and appearances that Titans Academy is not one of those platforms made by coaches or gurus, but it is a place made by people that obtained big results in the real world.

Tommaso Tosi says:

‘’People are tired of learning from gurus and coaches. They want to see real stories, real professionals, managers and entrepreneurs from the real world. This is why I launched a new edu-platform with just real Business Titans.’’

“No gurus and coaches! We’ll never accept a guru on Titans Academy. Nothing personal, but that’s it.”

Tosi mentions that all Titans Academy courses are made by industry leaders such as Nicolas Loufrani, owner of Smiley and inventor of the emoticons, and several other big business personalities from fashion to hospitality to PR and Mechanical to a big variety of topics and industries.

The Titans Academy’s mission is to take all members to the next level, personally and professionally.

“Titans Academy: Business Lessons from Business Titans. We find exemplary professionals in the business world and we share their experiences with the new generation of students, entrepreneurs, managers and professionals.”

To reach that objective Titans Academy’s team developed a unique method based on 3 innovative fundamentals: 1) spend time with who you want to become

“We are the median of the 5 people we spend the most time with.” Whoever wants to achieve great results, should spend as much time as possible in the company of those who have obtained great results.

2) non linear learning,

Learning from those who have done great things in a variety of different fields is fundamental in opening the mind to an infinite amount of possibilities, inspirations and strategies to apply to your specific field.

3) make the best of your spare time.

The application of fixed hours and days in the world of education are the paradigm that doesn’t apply to today’s reality. Today it is essential to take advantage of every moment available to grow. Whether it be at home, while commuting or in your free time.

Tommaso Tosi comments on one of the hospitality courses:

“This is an opportunity that is never seen before. You now can learn how to open a RESTAURANT from one of the biggest restorateur in ITALY! Eugenio Galbiati grew his first restaurant in Monza (near Milan) until it became one of the biggest restaurant in the world!

He teaches his 12 steps to open a restaurant for example. 12 steps teached not from a consultant or a guru, but from who already opened 16 RESTAURANT in the real world (and in the italian market, which is one of the most difficult places in the world where to open a restaurant)! This is a huge opportunity for everybody.

Nicolas Loufrani teaches how to license a brand and how to build a strong legal team... So everybody can learn these topics not from a guru on the stage, but from a big real entrepreneur with a real $500M company. This is a game changer in the e-learning industry.”

“A course by Michael Scarpellini Founder of the brand Happiness who started in the midst of the biggest economic crisis in 2007 by selling t-shirts to friends in Hollywood, CA for $10 to growing his company into a fashion empire selling over 20 million products to over 2,000 retailers world wide and revolutionizing the fashion industry in what is known today as “streetstyle. And he did all of this from ITALY, which is probably the most difficult market in the world to succeed in the fashion industry!

He teaches how to create a brand, how to produce the first products on a budget, how to select the right suppliers, how to distribute your products to wholesale retailers, just amazing.”

And this is just the beginning. We have already signed agreements with several personalities dropping new courses in the months to come, maintaining the highest standards of contents and always being true to our mission.

About Tommaso Tosi

Born in Cesena and always lived in Santarcangelo di Romagna, Italy in 1998, Tommaso Tosi started to sell products online since he was 16 years old. After few years he became one of the most important sellers of online courses in Europe. He then moved to London at 21 to build something bigger. He traveled and developed Titans Academy during the 2019 in London, New York, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Milan.

For more information about Titans Academy, visit the website at ​​www.titansacademy.com