A business with the sole purpose of just making money without any regard for the betterment of society is a business that’s only based on vanity. There are so many things out there that need to be done too. Make our world better that’s usually overlooked. Simon Malette and AJ Cartas of Just For Deux on Instagram, are one-of-a-kind people who are trying to pursue their goal as well as working to elevate the underprivileged and underestimated communities.

Social media has become the most prominent part of everyone’s lives. Being in this field of managing social media and dealing with multiple clients who are all different takes a lot of effort and expertise. Moreover, it's an extremely underrated profession and the amount of dedication and patience that it takes is worth praising. That being said, AJ is a pro at this. He is the Founder of social media agency, Syzygy Social, who is breaking barriers by launching some of the best social media campaigns in the world.

Native to Montreal, Simon’s primary job is working as a business consultant which he is great at also. His role is to mainly fundraise for startups. Apart from this he is a board member at a clean tech company.

AJ is a college dropout but is now working and slaying what he had chosen in his life to achieve. At such a young age, he was able to achieve so much. He previously had over a million followers on social media and used that to catapult his career. Through his social media campaigns, he is bringing various international brands to the US. Together as a team AJ and Simon are working wonderfully.

Simon, who grew up in a professional sport, ranked fifth worldwide in ice dancing. Overall, he and AJ want to influence government policies to build a better life for the LGBT community and want to work for the rights of underrepresented communities. He wants to bring more attention towards minority-led companies. Both AJ and Simon are politically active and have been working in political campaigns with candidates who will push for policies that will bridge the gap of equality. AJ currently has a non-profit called Our Damn Time who is fighting for equality.

Money is important but creating lasting impact is much more important to AJ and Simon. This is why they’re one to watch out because of their ambition. These young men are great role models for the underrepresented communities. For Simon and AJ, they believe that everyone deserves an equal chance in life, which is why working within the underrepresented community is a passion of theirs. One of their favorite sayings is chase the vision, not the money. Wherever your vision is, money will follow.. With sheer dedication and passion, they have managed to become one of the most successful couples on social media. Whatever they are doing, they will do so with purpose which will be good for society.