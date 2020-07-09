The CBD industry is booming. CBD products have become a lifeline for a multitude of alignments and to people of all ages. According to Forbes, a new study shows that the CBD industry could reach $20 billion by 2024. Everyone wants to get in on this comparatively new industry. A New York Times article quotes James MacKillop, the co-director of McMaster University’s Michael G. DeGroote Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research, stating, “It’s promising in a lot of different therapeutic avenues, because it’s relatively safe.”

With so much competition, it is not easy to stand out as a CBD business, but Resilience CBD has been an active player with a completely unique story behind the origin of the company. Resilience CBD is a veteran-owned and operated company. It was co-founded by a West Point graduate and a Navy SEAL who are business partners and best friends, with the exception of Army vs. Navy football weekend, of course. Their inspiration to start their own CBD company was a result of their personal experiences with CBD when recovering from the physical and psychological effects of their military service. Their experience was that their focus was sharper, their mental stress calmed, their fitness stamina increased, and their bodies felt less pain and inflammation after intense workouts.

Today, not only have they been developing amazing CBD products for consumers with active lifestyles, but they are also building a robust community of people who share in Resilience's mission of "inspiring each other to - climb your personal Everest".

Putting their money where their mouth is, the owners have developed an incredible program called “The Give & Rise Project”. This initiative allows every new customer an opportunity to gift a free Resilience CBD product to anyone who he or she wants to “inspire.” The program is simple; 30 days after a customer’s first purchase, they get to send a store voucher equal to the value of their first purchased product to anyone they feel would benefit from this inspiration. Resilience describes this program by saying, “Give Resilience and rise to your goals together.” The company offers CBD gummies, CBD oil, a sports cream for recovering athletes, lotion, and two bath bombs: one formulated for pain relief, and the other formulated for relaxation.

Michael Tatz, one of the co-founders of Resilience CBD, says, "Resilience is here for everyone.” He adds, “We are a community of athletes, of goal-setters, of goal crushers. We want all of our customers to be able to climb their personal Everest, whatever that may be."

In a time when everyone can use some inspiration, Resilience CBD is genuine, authentic, and truly spreads positivity. Visit www.ResilienceCBD.com for more information about Resilience CBD and the products they offer.