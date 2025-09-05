Tesla India delivers its first Model Y car from the recently launched “Tesla Experience Centre” at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The showroom was inaugurated on July 15, 2025. The first owner of the Tesla Model Y is Maharashtra’s Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik. In its India line-up, Tesla offers two variants of the Model Y. The rear-wheel drive version has a 500 km range (WLTP), a top speed of 201 km/h, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. It is priced at INR 61,06,590 (on-road). The long-range variant of Model Y offers a 622 km range, and it is priced at INR 69,14,590 (on-road). Yogesh Alekari Bike Theft in UK: KTM Motorcycle of Indian Biker, Who Runs 'Roaming Wheels' Instagram Page, Stolen Along With His Passport in Nottingham, Thieves Caught on Camera (Videos).

Tesla India Delivers First Model Y

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Delivery of the first Tesla (Model Y) car from 'Tesla Experience Centre' at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, being made to the State's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. 'Tesla Experience Center', the first in India, was inaugurated on July 15 this… pic.twitter.com/UyhUBCYygG — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

India’s First Tesla Model Y Delivery

