New Delhi, March 15 : South Korean auto major Kia has just offered an update to its popular Carens. The new Kia Carens 2023 comes with a new engine along with new transmission tech.

The updated Kia Carens is available with a range of engines now and is ready for the new stricter emission norms of India, that is about to come into effect next month. Let’s check the details. Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 Price List Revealed, MPV Reaches Dealerships; Find Details Here.

Kia Carens 2023 – Powertrain Updates and Prices :

The new Kia Carens 2023 comes with a new 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, which replaced the previous 1.4-liter turbo petrol mill. The new engine adheres with the latest RDE regulations, while Kia has also introduced its iMT transmission technology to the Carens range. Honda Shine 100 Motorcycle Launched in India; Find Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

The Carens’s engine range now comprises of a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-liter diesel engine, and newly added 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, which is also offered with a seven-speed DCT gearbox option.

The Kia Carens’ new 1.5-liter turbo petrol will be available in nine variants, out of which three will feature DCT transmission, while the rest will get Kia’s iMT gearbox technology, but there won’t be anu manual transmission option.

The new Kia Carens with the 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine and a 6-speed iMT gearbox is priced starting at Rs 12 lakh, while price goes up to Rs 17.55 lakh for the top-end iMT variant. The same engine coupled with DCT gearbox has a starting price of Rs 15.55 lakh, which goes up to Rs 18.45 lakh for the top-end model (all prices, ex-showroom). The naturally aspirated petrol variants of the Carens now cost between Rs 10.45 lakh and Rs 11.65 lakh.

On the other hand, Kia has also updated the Carens’ diesel version to be latest RDE norms compliant. The updated diesel engine is now slightly more powerful than before, producing 116 PS and is now paired with the iMT or the 6-speed automatic transmission choices. The manual diesel variants of the car have been discontinued.

