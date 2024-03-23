New Delhi, March 23: Volkswagen recently unveiled its two GT series models in India—the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line. Both models have impressive specifications and designs and were introduced in the SUV segment for Indian customers. Now, the Volkswagen Polo 2024 is getting buzz about its return in India.

Volkswagen Polo's first model was introduced in India in 2010, and the model became popular in the market in the coming years. The reports said that the Volkswagen Polo became an essential model for the company. Slowly, due to the other brands and declining demand, the model was reportedly discontinued by the German automaker. Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and Volkswagen Taigun GT Line Introduced in India: Check Specifications and Features.

Volkswagen Polo 2024 Model Confirmed To Launch Soon in India:

According to the report by RushLane, Volkswagen has transitioned to the India 2.0 strategy, which may not make it possible for the company to launch its VW Polo 2024 model in its original form. The report said the transition has succeeded in the popular SUV models by the Taigun compact SUV and Virtus sedan. The report highlighted that Volkswagen did not move beyond the fifth-generation model, but moved to the sixth-generation in the global market.

The report shared plans for Volkswagen to introduce new facelift models shortly. It highlighted that VW and Skoda have been working on their India 2.5 strategy, and following that, they may launch facelift versions of cars such as Taigun, Kushaq, Virtus, and Slavia. The report said the current models have NCAP safety ratings according to their segments, but they will need an upgrade. It mentioned that the models may introduce 360-degree cameras or ADAS. Govt Extends Tenure of PLI Scheme for The Auto Industry With Partial Amendments.

Additionally, the report said that Volkswagen may add rear disc brakes to boost the safety of the car, and the company may also focus on launching a new electric vehicle (EV) for the Indian market as it showcased its ID.4 all-electric vehicle during VW Annual Brand Conference 2024. As per the report by Mint, German automakers may focus on C-SUVs due to their popularity. It said the company had already shown no interest in re-introducing the "Non-GTi Polo" to India.

