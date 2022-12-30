New Delhi, December 30 : Post pandemic, the Indian automobile industry has been witnessing continuous growth and in the recent months it has experienced a great boom, encouraging car makers operating in the country to bring new, more exciting cars. However, alongside the superb sales rates for some segments including the ever growing SUV segment, a few car segments really suffered from lack of interest from the buyers. This resulted in the discontinuation of a number of cars, which saw great days earlier. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Baleno Cross SUVs Expected To Launch at Affordable Prices; Check Specs and Other Details Here.

Due to the polar change in the Indian car consumers’ preference from small affordable hatchbacks to bigger and bolder SUVs and more premium cars, a lot of very popular car models suffered from poor sales in the recent years. This has made their makers pulling the plug on their production to shift their focus on segments that are experiencing steller growth. Read on to find out which all popular cars got axed in 2022 and won't be seen again, at least at the dealerships.

Popular Car Models in India That Got Axed in 2022:

Hyundai Santro

South Korean auto major Hyundai became a household name in India, first with its Santro launched back in 1998. This small hatchback has been an icon for the Hyundai brand name in this country. However, more than two decades later it is not able to fair against its cheaper rivals in the entry-level hatch segment. The government’s mandatory stricter safety guidelines have been the final nail in its coffin. So, bid adieu to the dear old Hyundai Santro that got axed in May 2022.

Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios Diesel Versions

The not so popular Hyundai Aura compact sedan and the Grand i10 Nios hatchback diesel versions were discontinued in July this year. Unfortunately, this diesel engines have been the most fuel efficient motors in their segments. Due to stricter emission rules and customer preference change, these two models are still continuing in their petrol, turbo-petrol and CNG avatars.

Hyundai Elantra

The globally popular Hyundai Elantra was the sole executive sedan from the brand in India and fought against the likes of the Toyota Corolla, Skoda Octavia and Honda Civic. The latest 7th generation global model never came to India, and reportedly the Elantra has been silently axed to concentrate on the SUVs in India. Hyundai Verna New Generation To Be Unveiled in January, 2023, Find Design, Specs, Expected Launch Details Here.

Volkswagen Polo

The very capable Volkswagen Polo has been one of the most quality hatchbacks in India. Launched back in 2010, the Polo sold over 2.5 million units in India and even survived the BS6 norms transition. Nevertheless, for the last few year’s its sales dropped below the sustenance level, marking the end of the popular VW Polo, as the company plans for grander things for the Indian auto market.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Even during the massive surge in the SUV segments of the country, not all SUVs and crossovers are favoured by the Indian consumers. One such model is Mahindra’s re-badged SsangYong Rexton premium SUV that was pitched against the Toyota Fortuner. But the Alturas G4 never struck the right chords in the hearts of the Indian SUV lovers, resulting in its silent discontinuation.

Maruti Suzuki S Cross

Another unfortunate model is India’s leading car maker’s S Cross. This crossover never really cut the mark in the country even after great promotions and several updates. The Maruti Suzuki S Cross that was launched back in 2015 has been finally discontinued due to plummeting sales, as the company focuses on newer SUV models to really have a strong hold on the segment. The S Cross used to fight with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster.

Renault Duster

Just like its rival Maruti S Cross, the Renault Duster has also bitten dust in India this year. However, unlike the S-Cross the Duster received amazing success right from its launch back in 2012 in India and dominated the midsize SUV segment for quite some time. It was also the pioneer of the monocoque midsize SUV segment in the country. The arrival of the super successful Hyundai Creta made things reel for the Duster. In fact, currently the Creta is the only popular model in its own segment, as its rivals S Cross and Duster have both taken their leaves.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Even though most of the models from the house of this Japanese auto behemoth are preferred in India, the good looking Urban Cruiser crossover could not compete much with its rivals. In fact, the Toyota Urban Cruiser was a rebadged model of the highly successful Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The recently launched Urban Cruiser Hyryder has marked the end of the Urban Cruiser, due to high production cost issues.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2022 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).