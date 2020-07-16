Logan Haskett is a limitless entrepreneur and an investor who is making big moves in his market. Born in Stillwater Oklahoma and raised in Kansas City Missouri, Logan is committed to thrive for excellence to begin with his entrepreneurial journey, carving his road to success. He started a social media agency at an age of 19, which not only helped him grow professionally but also made him valuable connections across several different platforms and industries that excelled him later in life.

Logan considers marketing a skill and a teacher that allowed him to improve his skills and develop strength to foresee things from a new approach. The things he learned during his marketing journey helped him build his career by providing innovative solutions to multiple new businesses with a modish approach. The early experiences in Logan’s life were an inspiration for himself which helped him hustle further.

Logan soon expanded his career and moved towards the real estate world,

Founder of Triad Investments a real Estate investment firm & Hybid Properties and AirBnB Management company. While his real estate portfolio continues to grow he understands very well the need to kick things into high gear, his drive, dedication, and leadership have propelled him forward in his career generating results to an elite caliber. He aims to help others by sharing his experiences and learnings he got throughout his journey.

Being an avid thinker and an entrepreneur, alongside helping others, Logan endeavours to achieve the very best for himself and promises that thier are much bigger things that are yet to come.

He aims to spread his words by being a top notch influencer speaking all over the world while continuing to build his impressive real estate portfolio.

He helps young entrepreneurs & businesses by providing them with an extensive social media presence blueprint. Due to the extraordinary marketing skills he has, and experience being a business owner himself has benefited him in helping others through online channels.

Logan is a public speaker and shares his expertise and wisdom on different platforms. Being an influencer, Logan covers an array of property management and real estate topics within his professional community, helping them benefit from his expertise. He expects himself to prosper further, by focusing on his goals and ambitions. Logan, a man of wisdom, believes in taking a goal-oriented approach to life, and to thrive for new milestones and achievements.

Logan is the type of person who is looking for what it takes to level up and shine. He says that once you have a firm belief in yourself, rather than following what everyone on the internet has to say, you will learn pretty fast that you might even be more successful than the people who you aspire to be!