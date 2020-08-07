No one has ever reached the top spot by following someone. It is only by the means of paving your own path and creating your unique identity that you can be successful. The Moroccan model and influencer Youssef Chreiba has made a name for himself by always bringing in something different for the audience.

While he had completed his education in infographics, design and programming it the world of fashion and lifestyle which gained his interest. That is the reason why he started modelling and slowly became a social media influencer.

His popularity gained the attention of well-known brands around the world which resulted in great collaborations. From Oliver Luxe to Luxury Wristwear, James Polo to Lord Timepieces, SLVR & Co and MAX RENE Denmark, Chreiba has promoted some of the most luxurious brands. He has also been the face of brands like Bisilio and Willy Thomas.

“It’s always about knowing your audience and understanding what they would like. Being in this industry for several years now, I have developed an understanding of what would work amongst the audience. They always want to see something new hence I always try to add some unique element in my content” says the blogger.

With his passion for fashion and social media, Youssef has worked some of the well-known designers like Issam Wachma and Hicham Benslimane. Royal Paris, Wachma Couture and Romeo Couture are a few other notable names in his list of collaborations.

Having such a huge follower base, the influencer also makes sure to make some noble use of his popularity. Amid this pandemic, he had created a face mask filter to encourage people to take precautions and be safe. Another filter designed by him, going by the name Barbie Freckles, has a reach of over 350 Million users worldwide.