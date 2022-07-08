If this is true, Conker App will see massive growth and development in the near future as a one-of-a-kind skill-based app.

There is so much happening across fields and industries around the globe. A few developments have pushed forward the growth of some sectors, and some haven’t. However, what is incredible to know is that entrepreneurs are sparing no effort in giving their best and making sure to inspire greatness and innovation in all that they choose to do in their fields. In the process, a few companies get the chance to climb the ladder of success and prove their mettle to the world in ways more than one. Conker World Pvt Ltd did the same, thriving on the ideas and strong beliefs of Co-founder and CEO Arvind Arora (@ArorajArvind).

However, since this company and its skill-based app named Conker App have often made headlines and attracted the attention of people across the country, including eminent business personalities, how could Prafull Billore, aka MBA Chai Wala (@Prafull_mbachai), stay behind? It was high time for his Indian self-made “Chaipreneur” to back something as impressive as the Conker App, which is all about skilling the youth and providing them with the right set of education that can make them more learned and skilled individuals. Though all these are yet only speculations, we hear that MBA Chai Wala has even made massive investments in the company already, around 1-2 crores. If this is true, it is indeed huge.

The digital education sector has been talking about this big move by the young entrepreneur to support and back the Bangalore-based company. It is said that MBA Chai Wala wants to become the face of Skill India and wants to put in every effort to empower the youth. Conker App is all about training the youth based on their individual skills, helping them generate income via the gig economy.

People have been going gaga over this news and speculations and waiting for official announcements from them.