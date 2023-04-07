New Delhi (India), April 4: SmartStamp is a new standard for the art world that aims to provide secure and verifiable proof of ownership for artworks. One of the venture investors of SmartStamp, Marco D'Arro, is a well-known figure in tech investing and has been close to SmartStamp for years.

Marco D'Arro is also a successful Italian-British entrepreneur and investment banking expert with a focus on real estate financing. He has worked for several prestigious financial institutions, including Merrill Lynch, ABN Amro Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Goldman Sachs, and Nomura, and he has experience in helping businesses reach their financial goals. Marco D'Arro is also an experienced investor who has made investments in a variety of companies, including Real Asset Group and Quercus Real Assets. In addition to his financial career, he is also described as a physical fitness expert with a particular interest in intermittent fasting and a ketogenic lifestyle.

Marco D'Arro has a background in Finance but has invested in various tech companies. He saw a need for a better way to track and verify ownership of the artwork and partnered with the SmartStamp team, which developed a solution to address this problem.

SmartStamp uses blockchain technology to provide a secure and transparent record of ownership for artworks. Each SmartStamp contains a unique identifier that can be used to track the artwork's ownership history and provenance.

Marco D'Arro believes that SmartStamp has the potential to revolutionize the art world by providing a more secure and reliable way to track the ownership of artworks. He also sees SmartStamp as a way to help artists protect their work and ensure that they receive fair compensation for their creations.

Authenticity verification: SmartStamp uses blockchain technology to create a unique and tamper-proof digital identity for each artwork. This ensures that the artwork's authenticity can be verified easily, reducing the risk of fraud. Provenance tracking: SmartStamp also tracks the ownership history of each artwork, allowing art collectors and dealers to easily trace an artwork's provenance and determine its true value. Increased transparency: By using SmartStamp, art transactions become more transparent and trustworthy. Buyers and sellers can have greater confidence in the authenticity and provenance of the artworks they are dealing with. Efficiency: SmartStamp streamlines the process of verifying artwork authenticity and provenance, reducing the time and resources required to authenticate and sell artwork.

Overall, SmartStamp is the smartest choice for anyone involved in the art world who values authenticity, transparency, and efficiency.