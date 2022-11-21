Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress, Manushi Chhillar is not at all single! Well, as per HT, the model turned actress is seeing Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. That's not it, as the report further elaborates that the actress and businessman have been dating since 2021 and often go on trips together. However, to note, there has been no official confirmation on this news yet. Tehran: Manushi Chhillar Joins John Abraham for Dinesh Vijan’s Action-Thriller (View Pics).

Manushi Chhillar Dating Nikhil Kamath:

