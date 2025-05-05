Mumbai, May 5: SBI plans to hire 18,000 employees in FY26 for different posts in its banking operations. The State Bank of India will start this most extensive recruitment process for the posts of clerical staff, probationary and loan officers and system officers. The SBI massive hiring decision was announced by the bank's chairman CS Setty.

SBI chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty announced that the bank would hire 18,000 personnel in FY26; out of them, 13,500 to 14,000 are set to be clerical staff members. CS Setty also said that 3,000 of the recruits would join as probationary and local officers. The remaining 1,600 individuals will be recruited for the systems officer positions. Cognizant To Hire 20,000 Freshers in 2025, More Than Double From Last Year’s Recruitment.

SBI chairman CS Setty announced this massive hiring plan during the Q4 FY25 post-earnings media conversation, in response to ETBFSI. He added that the State Bank of India would recruit 1,600 systems officers almost after a decade. He said that SBI hiring showed the bank's commitment to follow a tech-driven path without any constraints.

The reports said that the visionary move of the State Bank of India with its commitment to innovate and modernise its banking business with changing tech. The SBI recruitment move creates various prospects for tech candidates and brings the digital revolution to the Indian banking sector. AI Governance Guidebook Released: CII Launches Guidebook for Board Leaders To Manage AI’s Opportunities and Risks Effectively.

The SBI hiring decision was announced after the bank reported a strong FY25 performance, with its operating profit surpassing INR 1 lakh crore, marking a 17.89% year-on-year growth, according to its investor presentation. This performance was supported by broad-based credit growth, pushing deposits beyond INR 53 lakh crore and advances over INR 42 lakh crore. Additionally, asset quality remained healthy, with the gross NPA ratio at 1.82% and net NPA at just 0.47%. SBI is focused on increasing its headcount and also bringing technological revolution to the banking sector.

