Cognizant, one of the leading IT companies based in the US, has a significant number of employees in India. The company has reportedly announced plans to recruit 20,000 freshers in the year 2025. As per a report of Economic Times, Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said, "As we stated at our Investor Day, we are hiring 20,000 freshers as part of our strategy, which is more than double what we did last year." Apple and Anthropic Partner To Build AI-Powered ‘Vibe-Coding’ Platform, Says Report.

Cognizant To Hire 20,000 Freshers in 2025

🚨 Cognizant announces it will hire 20,000 freshers in India in 2025. pic.twitter.com/vJIt1GwwUR — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) May 2, 2025

