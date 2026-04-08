Mumbai, April 8: On Tuesday, April 7, the Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in green, recovering from early losses driven by a rally in global markets and a significant decline in crude oil prices. A strong performance in IT stocks further bolstered investor sentiment, helping the markets bounce back. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged by 509.73 points (0.69 per cent) to finish at 74,616.58. The trading session was marked by high volatility, with the index swinging 1,403.91 points between an intraday high of 74,686.32 and a low of 73,282.41.

That said, stocks of several companies will be in focus today, April 8, during Wednesday's trading session. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks as soon as the stock market opens for business. According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Infosys, GAIL (India) Limited, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, and Arvind SmartSpaces are likely to be in the spotlight today. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Jump Ahead of RBI MPC Decision.

Infosys (NSE: INFY)

The IT major has entered a strategic partnership with Harness, an AI-driven software delivery platform. This collaboration aims to transform enterprise software lifecycles globally by leveraging agentic AI to accelerate and streamline delivery processes.

GAIL (India) Limited (NSE: GAIL)

The public sector undertaking (PSU) has signed a long-term charter agreement with the Greek shipping company Alpha Gas for the LNG carrier "Energy Fidelity". This move is designed to bolster GAIL’s global LNG logistics and enhance its maritime shipping capabilities.

Muthoot Finance Limited (NSE: MUTHOOTFIN)

The company has designated April 13 as the record date to identify shareholders entitled to an interim dividend for the 2025–26 financial year. The final payout remains contingent upon formal approval from the board of directors.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (NSE: ABREL)

Birla Estates, the wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited, achieved a significant sales milestone by securing over INR 1,600 crore in bookings within just 30 days of launching Phase 2 of its luxury residential project, Birla Arika, located in Gurugram. Stock Market Holidays in April 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

Arvind SmartSpaces (NSE: ARVSMART)

The company has secured a residential high-rise development in Mumbai's Goregaon (West), representing its largest project to date. The venture holds an estimated revenue potential of approximately INR 2,400 crore.

As the market opens this Wednesday, these corporate developments are expected to drive significant retail and institutional interest. From Infosys’s pivot toward agentic AI to the record-breaking sales figures from Aditya Birla Real Estate, these updates highlight a robust mix of technological innovation and sector-specific growth. With the Sensex coming off a highly volatile but positive session, investors will be closely monitoring whether these individual stock catalysts can sustain the broader market's recovery momentum.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).