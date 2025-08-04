New Delhi, August 04: Shares of several companies will be in focus on Monday (August 4) including Bajaj Auto (NSE: Bajaj-Auto), Suzlon (NSE: Suzlon), Ashok Leyland (NSE: AshokLey). This comes after Indian equity benchmarks—Sensex and Nifty—registered sharp losses for the second consecutive session on Friday, August 1. The broader sell-off was led by weakness in pharma, metal, and IT stocks amid global market pressure and trade-related concerns.

In a volatile session, the BSE Sensex dropped 585.67 points or 0.72% to close at 80,599.91, after hitting an intraday low of 80,495.57. The NSE Nifty also fell 203 points or 0.82% to 24,565.35. On the BSE, 2,712 stocks declined, 1,306 advanced, and 151 remained unchanged. As we enter a new week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Monday, August 04. Indian Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Close Flat in Volatile Trade Market, Eternal Jumps Nearly 11%.

Bajaj Auto (NSE: Bajaj-Auto)

Bajaj Auto posted a 3% year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales at 366,000 units in July 2025, up from 354,169 units in the same month last year. The growth includes both domestic and export sales. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open in Red as Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Imposing 25% Tariff on India Effective From August 7.

Ashok Leyland (NSE: AshokLey)

The commercial vehicle maker reported an 8% YoY rise in total sales at 15,064 units in July, compared to 13,928 units in July 2024, signaling steady demand in the CV segment.

Suzlon Energy (NSE: Suzlon)

Suzlon announced a major 381 MW wind energy project order from Zelestra India and affiliates, marking its first Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project. The order includes 127 S144 turbines across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Mahindra & Mahindra (NSE: M&M)

M&M saw a 26% jump in overall sales at 83,691 units in July 2025, driven by a 20% growth in utility vehicle sales at 49,871 units.

One MobiKwik Systems (NSE: Mobikwik)

MobiKwik reported a widened consolidated loss of INR 41.9 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to INR 6.6 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue dropped 20.7% to INR 271.3 crore.

These developments could drive action in Thursday’s trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

